Dasom Is A Chic Hotelier With Open View On Love In New Drama “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled new stills of Dasom!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Dasom portrays Hwang Mi Ran, a manager at Taehan Hotel who is also a reliable, sister-like drinking buddy of Jang Hee Won (Oh Yeon Seo). True to her chic appearance, Mi Ran has a cool and straightforward personality. After being introduced to Cha Min Wook (Hong Jong Hyun), the three quickly grow comfortable together as a trio. However, Mi Ran soon finds herself drawn to Min Wook’s careful and kind nature, leading her to boldly flirt with him without holding back.

In the newly released stills, Mi Ran showcases her professional charm as a hotelier, wearing a neat uniform and tidy hairstyle. Living up to her nickname “Smile Queen,” her bright and radiant visuals instantly capture attention.

Another still highlights Mi Ran’s warm smile directed at someone special. Reflecting her view on love—never holding back those who leave and never pushing away those who come—her honest yet confident expression hints at subtle tension and heart-fluttering emotions at the same time.

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Dasom in “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)