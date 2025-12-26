Moon Sang Min Is A Royal Prince Who Spends Day And Night Chasing A Mysterious Bandit In “To My Beloved Thief”

“To My Beloved Thief” has shared more insights into Moon Sang Min’s character!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. After their sudden soul switch, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Prince Dowol Yi Yeol possesses the looks, dignity, and abilities befitting his royal title, but deliberately pretends to be a carefree loafer in order to protect those close to him. Roaming the city in search of amusement, he becomes engrossed in playing at being an officer and frequently visits the police bureau. It’s during this pastime that his interest is piqued by the elusive bandit Gil Dong, who seems to appear and disappear at will.

Newly released stills show Yi Yeol fully immersed in investigating Gil Dong. Having already captured countless criminals during his time playing investigator, Yi Yeol wears a confident smile as he analyzes the drawings Gil Dong leaves behind at crime scenes and studies a composite sketch of the bandit.

Deep in thought as he studies Gil Dong’s montage and relentlessly chasing him day and night, Yi Yeol’s growing fixation on the elusive thief is impossible to miss. Will he be able to unmask Gil Dong?

The story also raises questions about the hidden reason a royal prince would devote himself so completely to this so-called “investigator game.” Though Yi Yeol possesses striking looks, innate elegance, a brilliant mind, and exceptional martial skills, he has a reason for keeping his true abilities concealed in order to protect those closest to him. What is Yi Yeol’s true self hidden behind his carefree facade?

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Moon Sang Min in “Cinderella at 2AM” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)