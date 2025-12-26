3 Reasons Why Lee Junho’s “Cashero” Is A Must-Watch Superhero Series

Netflix series “Cashero” has revealed its key points to watch ahead of its release today!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Cashero” is a superhero series that follows ordinary civil worker Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who gains the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds—with the money vanishes the moment he uses his powers, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

1. Relatable Heroes Like No Other

This marks the arrival of never-before-seen, everyday-style heroes. From Sang Ung, a hero whose strength increases with the cash in his hands—but disappears the moment he uses his powers—to Byeon Ho In (Kim Byung Chul), who can walk through any wall when drunk, and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi), whose telekinesis grows stronger the more calories she consumes.

These heroes can’t use their abilities if they’re broke, sober, or low on calories—an unconventional setup that adds to the fun. Creators Lee Jae In and Jeon Chan Ho shared, “Rather than a flashy fantasy world, we aimed for a ‘slice-of-life hero story’ rooted in reality. While the superpowers are special, the people themselves are ordinary, and we focused on the humor and humanity that come from that contrast.”

2. Fresh Chemistry Between Characters

The actors bring these colorful characters to life with a lively ensemble. Lee Junho is set to portray Sang Ung’s complex emotions as he wrestles with the dilemma between his paycheck and doing good deeds.

Kim Hye Joon plays Min Suk, Sang Ung’s girlfriend, who, after learning about his powers, takes it upon herself to safeguard his rapidly depleting wallet. Min Suk carefully calculates every expense with marriage and home ownership in mind, offering a highly relatable perspective that’s sure to strike a chord with viewers in their 20s and 30s.

Members of the Korean Superpower Association, Byeon Ho In and Bang Eun Mi, will also deliver unique laughs with their quirky abilities, while Lee Chae Min and Kang Han Na transform into villain siblings Jonathan and Joanna, members of the Criminals’ Association, who constantly target the heroes’ powers. The addition of Kim Eui Sung, Kim Guk Hee, and Jang Hyun Sung further rounds out a rich supporting cast.

3. A Comic Hero Series for All Ages

From banknotes scattering like dust and coins raining down every time Sang Ung uses his powers, Byeon Ho In’s face growing redder as he drinks, and Bang Eun Mi’s telekinesis intensifying with every bite of bread—the series humorously visualizes each character’s abilities, perfectly establishing “Cashero”’s distinct tone.

In contrast, villains Jonathan and Joanna, who seek to exploit superpowers, bring a darker, more intimidating energy. The stark contrast between everyday heroes bound by conditions and villains driven by power becomes another compelling point of interest.

With Sang Ung’s inner thoughts revealed through narration and a variety of incidents unfolding in familiar settings like apartment complexes and wedding halls, “Cashero” combines eye-catching direction with brisk pacing. Blending the unique charms of both heroes and villains, the series is poised to become an easy, entertaining watch for viewers of all ages as the year draws to a close.

“Cashero” is slated to premiere on December 26 via Netflix.

While waiting, watch Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, and Kang Han Na in “Just Between Lovers”:

Watch Now

Source (1)