Lee Si Eon And Seo Ji Seung Expecting Their First Child

Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung are becoming parents!

On December 26, Lee Si Eon’s agency Story J Company shared, “Lee Si Eon is expecting his first child four years after his marriage. He is set to become a father next year.”

Earlier on December 25, Lee Si Eon shared an Instagram Story along with the caption “Merry Christmas.” The image featured decorations with “OH BABY” balloons and a baby boy balloon holding a blue pacifier, subtly hinting at the pregnancy news.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

