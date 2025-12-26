Watch: Kim Hye Yoon’s Nine-Tailed Fox Turns Human After Becoming Entangled With Lomon In “No Tail To Tell”

SBS’s upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” has shared a fun new teaser!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Eun Ho is an eccentric fox spirit who avoids even the smallest good deeds for fear of accidentally becoming human, while refraining from the truly major misdeeds so she won’t lose the thousand years of spiritual power she’s amassed. Kang Si Yeol is a world-class soccer star who may be arrogant but is never lazy. A renowned striker for a prestigious overseas club, he’s a football superstar whose fame often outshines his team.

The newly released second teaser hints at ominous changes sweeping through both Eun Ho’s life as a fox spirit and Kang Si Yeol’s human life. Eun Ho, who refuses to become human, and Kang Si Yeol, a narcissistic global sports star, become mysteriously entangled by a single “wish.” Eun Ho’s cryptic line—“Didn’t I tell you? I decide how it’s done”—stands in stark contrast to Kang Si Yeol’s once-cool dismissal of wishes altogether.

The teaser then shows the reversal of their positions, with Kang Si Yeol venting his frustration in a holding cell while Eun Ho watches with an unreadable smile.

Accompanied by the phrase, “The moment everything changed, fate became twisted once again,” the teaser also captures the pair entering a cohabitation after their destinies become intertwined. Why do a gumiho who has amassed wealth instead of virtue and a young, rich superstar find themselves living such a meager, mismatched life together? And what is the meaning behind Eun Ho’s panicked and bewildered cry at the end of the teaser: “This is because of you! I’m now a human!”

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

