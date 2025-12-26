Yoo Jae Myung Learns To Smile Again With Yoon Sea In “Love Me”

JTBC’s “Love Me” will explore Yoo Jae Myung’s emotional transformation in the next episode!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, JTBC’s “Love Me” is a new drama about a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. The story follows Seo Jun Kyung, Seo Jin Ho, and Seo Jun Seo, who have lived with loss and loneliness after losing their family, as they meet Jin Ja Young, Joo Do Hyun, and Ji Hye On and learn to confront and choose love within their lives and relationships.

Yoo Jae Myung portrays Seo Jin Ho, a family man who spent the past seven years caring for his wife Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin) after she was injured in an accident, while also shouldering the responsibility of providing for the household. Worn down by his wife’s constant self-loathing and angered by intrusive sympathy from those around him, he swallowed all his emotions behind a quiet smile. After deciding on early retirement for his wife’s sake, he even booked a Jeju trip that included a yacht—but before they could go, his wife passed away. Their son Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo) angrily insisted the trip should be canceled since it was meant for his mother, but Jin Ho ultimately chose to go alone.

Jin Ho arrives at the airport carrying just a small bag, dressed in a suit and dress shoes as if heading to work. There, he meets tour guide Jin Ja Young (Yoon Sea) for the first time. Finding his appearance refreshing, she remarks, “It’s rare to see someone coming in dress shoes—you look great.” In that moment, anticipation quietly takes root in Jin Ho’s life as he takes his first steps not as a husband or a father, but as an individual man who deserves to love and be loved.

The newly released stills capture an unexpected situation unfolding between Seo Jin Ho and Jin Ja Young in Jeju. Jin Ho is seen awkwardly wearing Ja Young’s windbreaker tied around his waist, while Ja Young bursts into laughter at the sight. The mix of awkwardness and humor hints that their relationship may evolve beyond that of a traveler and his guide.

Additionally, in the preview released after the previous episode, Jin Ho confesses, “I feel like I’m the only one living well, and that makes me feel so guilty and miserable,” showing that he still blames himself. Even so, he chooses to take a step forward toward a second chapter of life.

How will the Jeju trip change Jin Ho’s everyday life? And how will his connection with Ja Young develop?

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on December 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

