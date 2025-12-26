Nam Ji Hyun Talks About Her Return To Historical Drama And The Charm Of Her “To My Beloved Thief” Character

Nam Ji Hyun has shared why she was drawn to her new drama “To My Beloved Thief.”

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. After their sudden soul switch, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Returning to a historical drama for the first time in eight years, Nam Ji Hyun shared, “It’s been a while since I last did a sageuk (historical drama), so I feel excited, nervous, and full of anticipation. Although the gap between my historical projects became unexpectedly long, I’m really happy to be able to greet viewers again with a great production. This is a project filled with the dedication and sincerity of so many people, so I hope it receives lots of interest and love.”

As for what made her decide to take on “To My Beloved Thief,” she said, “The script is incredibly fun. I was moved by each character’s backstory, the way they influence one another, and how they come to understand and change through their relationships. I especially love how that growth doesn’t stop with Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol, but expands to affect their entire worlds.”

She also pointed to the dialogue as another major draw. “The lines are very lively—some might even feel quite dramatic—but within the story, they carry a lot of power. I hope viewers enjoy that aspect as well,” she added.

Speaking about Hong Eun Jo, who works as a physician by day and a bandit by night, Nam Ji Hyun explained, “Hong Eun Jo’s charm lies in her upright and resilient heart. If you look at her actions purely logically, there may be moments that seem hard to understand, but when you consider her warm yet strong nature, everything she says and does makes sense.”

She continued, “Even when her life is at risk, Hong Eun Jo charges forward without hesitation. She tries to hide or deny this side of herself, but it eventually shows through—and in the end, she comes to acknowledge it.”

Nam Ji Hyun also shared the thought she put into shaping the role. “What I focused on most was her gaze and attitude. Hong Eun Jo meets so many different people, and I felt there needed to be subtle differences in how she interacts with each of them,” she said. “While she maintains basic courtesy, she chooses her words carefully depending on the situation, and even when facing someone of higher status, she speaks up to persuade them if something feels wrong.”

She added, “She’s fearless when it comes to matters involving herself, but in front of love, she becomes incredibly small and hesitant with fear. I wanted all of these elements to come together so Hong Eun Jo would feel like a fully three-dimensional character. I had many discussions with the writer and director throughout this process, and those conversations helped me tremendously in understanding the project and bringing the character to life.”

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nam Ji Hyun in “Good Partner” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)