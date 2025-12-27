'Taxi Driver 3' Earns Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet As Most-Watched Miniseries Of December

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” continues to soar to new heights!

On December 26, the hit drama kicked off the final three weeks of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet for a Friday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Saturdays).

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 12.0 percent—securing its position as the most-watched miniseries to air in all of December thus far.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “Love Me” scored average nationwide ratings of 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent for its third and fourth episodes, which aired consecutively last night.

Source (1) (2)