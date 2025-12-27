JYP Shares Update On Legal Action To Protect Stray Kids

JYP Entertainment has issued a new statement and warning regarding its legal action on behalf of Stray Kids.

On December 27 KST, the agency released the following statement in English:

Hello, this is JYPE.

As previously announced on multiple occasions, our company is pursuing firm legal measures to protect the rights and interests of our artist, Stray Kids, against actions that infringe upon their fundamental rights, including the dissemination of false information and malicious defamation.

Furthermore, through a professional monitoring agency, we are continuously and systematically collecting evidence of malicious posts and comments such as the spread of false information, defamatory content, malicious slander, and ridicule targeting our artists across domestic and international online communities and social media platforms. Based on this evidence, we have been consistently filing criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against the individuals responsible for such content.

Recently, investigative authorities have obtained warrants and are currently conducting investigations after identifying the accused parties. In addition, we are working in cooperation with domestic and international courts to verify the identities of defendants who have posted malicious content on overseas platforms. We will continue to cooperate closely with investigative authorities and judicial bodies and will pursue these matters to the fullest extent to ensure that the perpetrators receive strict legal punishment. No leniency or settlements will be considered in this process.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to STAY for the continued support and concern shown toward Stray Kids. Should any fans possess evidence related to illegal activities, we respectfully request your active cooperation and submission of such materials. (fan@jype.com)

JYPE remains firmly committed to placing our artists as our highest priority and will continue to make every effort to safeguard their rights and interests.

Thank you.