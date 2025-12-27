Jung Kyung Ho And His Team Are At Risk Of Being Disbanded In 'Pro Bono'

Will Jung Kyung Ho and his team be able to survive the latest threat to their existence on “Pro Bono”?

tvN’s “Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Spoilers

Previously on the drama, the pro bono team had been enjoying impressive success since Kang David joined as its leader. With his skills and experience in the courtroom, Kang David managed to achieve a thrilling victory with every case, aided by his strong and trusty team members.

However, at the end of the latest episode, all that success suddenly appeared to have been for nothing when Oh Gyu Jang (Kim Kap Soo), the father of newly appointed CEO Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young) and the actual owner of the law firm, unexpectedly ordered that the pro bono team be disbanded.

With the reasons behind Oh Gyu Jang’s sudden decision still a mystery, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the pro bono team in the upsetting moment when they receive notice of their disbandment. As Kang David looks at his team members with a serious expression, the pro bono team is visibly shocked, confused, and distraught by the bewildering news.

Despite their recent winning streak, the members of the pro bono team unexpectedly find their survival at risk—and the usually lively and passionate office suddenly falls into despair and gloom.

To find out what the future holds for the team, catch the next episode of “Pro Bono” on December 27 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

