Jun Hye Jin And Yang Dae Hyuk Are A Couple Living Together Despite Preparing For Divorce In 'Love Track'

On the next episode of “Love Track,” Jun Hye Jin and Yang Dae Hyuk will face their true feelings as their love story comes to an end.

KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track” is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

In the upcoming episode “Love’s Grace Period,” Jun Hye Jin and Yang Dae Hyuk will play a married couple planning to get a divorce. Due to unavoidable circumstances, they wind up agreeing to live together up until the final payment on their apartment is made. As a result, they spend one month together preparing to say goodbye.

Jun Hye Jin will play Yoo Ri, a wife struggling to sort out her complicated feelings in a marriage where the love has faded, but she is still having a hard time moving on. Yang Dae Hyuk will deliver a realistic portrayal of Ji Hoo, a man who has no choice but to continue living with the wife he has already made up his mind to divorce.

Newly released stills from the episode capture the tension between the couple, who gaze at one another with sharp eyes and weary, worn-down expressions that hint at the rift between the once-loving spouses.

However, another photo shows Yoo Ri and Ji Hoo sharing dinner together, looking no different from any other married couple. Yet even when they’re sharing the same space, there is a subtle yet palpable disconnect in their emotions, piquing curiosity about their awkward relationship and uncomfortable living arrangement.

Shockingly, Ji Hoo also silently accepts even unexpected aspects of Yoo Ri’s personal life while they live together, suggesting that the circumstances of their divorce are hardly simple or straightforward.

The next episode of “Love Track” will air on December 28 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

