'Taxi Driver 3' Is Most-Watched Show Since October Among Viewers 20 To 49

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” is gaining steam as it races towards its finish!

On December 27, the hit drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Taxi Driver 3” rose to an average nationwide rating of 14.0 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

“Taxi Driver 3” also climbed to its highest ratings yet among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 4.9 percent—making it the most-watched program of any kind to air since October.

Meanwhile, both tvN’s “Pro Bono” and KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” earned their highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when their ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). “Pro Bono” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent, taking first place in its time slot across cable channels, while “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of Saturday with a nationwide average of 17.1 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” entered the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent.

