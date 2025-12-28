Cho Jun Young And Lee Jae In's High School Rivalry Blossoms Into Romance In 'Spring Fever'

Cho Jun Young and Lee Jae In have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Spring Fever”!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Cho Jun Young will play Seon Jae Gyu’s only nephew Seon Han Gyeol, who is the top student at Shinsoo High School. Lee Jae In will play Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student at Shinsoo High School—and Seon Han Gyeol’s one and only anti-fan.

Because of their fierce competition for first place, Choi Se Jin sees Seon Han Gyeol as her archnemesis, but this bitter academic rivalry eventually gives way to a budding romance between the two students.

Describing what he found appealing about “Spring Fever,” Cho Jun Young recalled, “I was charmed by the comedic yet sweet and heartwarming chemistry between the characters from Seoul and the townspeople of Shinsoo, set against the backdrop of a quiet rural school.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jae In summed up “Spring Fever” as “a lighthearted and lovable drama.” She went on to clarify, “The word ‘lighthearted’ might make it sound like the drama has no weight, but I actually think it’s this kind of drama that can be of great comfort to viewers. I felt like if you lost yourself in its cute charm, before you knew it, you’d find yourself setting aside the burdens of the day. I, too, received a lot of comfort from reading the script.”

When asked to choose three keywords to describe the character of Seon Han Gyeol, Cho Jun Young picked “caring,” “innocent,” and “polite.” “Han Gyeol, who has a caring personality, comforts Se Jin in his own unique way, and during that process, he does things that make his innocent side shine through,” explained the actor. “And he always acts polite and respectful to the teachers and adults around him so that his uncle, who is his only family, doesn’t get criticized because of him.”

Cho Jun Young also revealed that his character’s satoori (regional dialect) was what he worked the hardest on while preparing for the drama. “I’ve only ever lived in Seoul, so satoori wasn’t familiar to me, but with the help of other actors and acquaintances, I was able to learn the tones, intonation, and nuances unique to Gyeongsang Province,” he said. “I’m still lacking, but I gradually found it more and more fun.”

For Choi Se Jin’s three key phrases, Lee Jae In chose “cat,” “ambition,” and “impossible to hate.” “She resembles a cat in the way she is uninterested in the people who approach her, and because she has a lot of ambition, she’s the type to passionately give her all whenever she does something,” explained the actress. “Her sincere approach to everything she does is the charm that makes Se Jin impossible to hate.”

“Although it’s important to showcase a character’s unique traits, I thought it was most important to portray [Se Jin] in a way that made it easy for viewers to naturally understand her story and relate to her,” continued Lee Jae In. “I focused on portraying Se Jin, who can come off as prickly and sharp early on in the drama, in a way that allows viewers to see her as a three-dimensional character.”

Cho Jun Young and Lee Jae In concluded by saying, “‘Spring Fever’ is a drama that not only has a cute, lovely, heartwarming, and harmless charm, but also combines comedic elements, a diverse variety of romances, and the affection of a warm village. We hope that you’ll begin a happy 2026 together with ‘Spring Fever.’”

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

