Kim Min Kyu And Kang Han Na Fall In Love Over Email In 'Love Track'

Kim Min Kyu and Kang Han Na will find love via email on the next episode of “Love Track”!

KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track” is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

In the upcoming episode “A Soundtrack Like No Other,” Kang Han Na will star as Jung Ji Eum, a former novelist who faces past wounds she didn’t even know she had because of an unexpected email that arrives one day. Kim Min Kyu will play Park Yoo Shin, an adventurous spirit who creates music based on a novel he reads.

After reading Jung Ji Eum’s novel, Park Yoo Shin is captivated by its love story and searches for the songs mentioned in the book. When he learns that the songs were fictional and don’t exist in real life, he composes the songs himself, then starts sending them to the author via email. As a result, Ji Eum and Yoo Shin begin sharing their thoughts and feelings with one another through words and music, without even knowing what the other looks like.

What initially begins as a simple email exchange about Ji Eum’s book winds up leading to conversations about everything in the world, creating a deep connection between Ji Eum and Yoo Shin that gradually develops into love. As their connection grows, emails turn into video calls and eventually lead to an in-person meeting between the two strangers.

The next episode of “Love Track” will air on December 28 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Kyu in “The Heavenly Idol” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Kang Han Na in “My Roommate is a Gumiho” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)