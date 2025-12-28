Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, And 'Spring Fever' Cast Dish On What To Look Forward To In the Drama

The stars of tvN’s “Spring Fever” have shared their thoughts on what viewers should look out for in the upcoming drama!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

When asked to name a key highlight of the drama, Ahn Bo Hyun chose “Jae Gyu’s unbelievable actions,” adding, “I hope that viewers will enjoy watching the townspeople misunderstand Jae Gyu [based on his outer appearance and actions] and the process of those misunderstandings being resolved.”

Meanwhile, Lee Joo Bin noted, “More than 90 percent of the scenes takes place outdoors, against the backdrop of nature or the sea, so the drama offers rich visual enjoyment.” She went on to add, “The fun banter and realistic yet lovable chemistry between the two main characters, who have completely different personalities, is a major charm of the drama.”

As “Spring Fever” is based on a web novel, Cha Seo Won remarked, “Because the drama is an adaptation, there’s a certain fun in comparing it to the original, and I hope that you’ll pay attention to the actors’ synchronization with their characters and the adapted story.”

Cho Jun Young commented, “Viewers will be able to relate to the incidents that unfold between characters from different backgrounds.” He continued, “Just like the title, the drama is full of spring-like love.”

Finally, Lee Jae In highlighted the on-screen romance between her and Cho Jun Young’s characters.

“I want to choose Han Gyeol and Se Jin’s unpredictable relationship as a key point [that viewers should look forward to],” she said. “Please keep an eye on how the love-hate relationship between the students ranked first and second in their school develops.”

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

