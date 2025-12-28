Ji Sung, Won Jin Ah, And Park Hee Soon Are Full Of Passion On Set Of 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“The Judge Returns” tells the story of corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

In newly released behind-the-scenes photos from the set, Ji Sung displays passion and dedication as he listens intently to the production team and diligently checks camera movements while preparing to film a scene.

Park Hee Soon also displays laser focus as he monitors his own performance in the cold weather and prepares for a take with a serious expression.

Finally, Won Jin Ah showcases her duality as she slips in and out of character on set. The new photos capture the contrast between her cute real-life personality and her fierce gaze as relentless prosecutor Kim Jin Ah.

“Because I had great chemistry with the other actors, the set was always full of laughter,” recalled Won Jin Ah. Meanwhile, director Lee Jae Jin shared, “Filming was a happy time, with the entire cast and crew participating passionately.” The production team added, “As the set was full of energy, we’re confident that it will result in a great drama.”

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

