GFRIEND's 'MAGO' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views On One Channel

GFRIEND has just reached an exciting new milestone on YouTube!

On December 28 at approximately 3:57 p.m. KST, GFRIEND’s music video for their 2020 hit “MAGO” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video to achieve the feat on a single channel.

While “MAGO” is GFRIEND’s first music video to reach 100 million views on a single channel, “Rough” has over 100 million views if the views from GFRIEND’s official YouTube channel are combined with those from the upload on 1theK’s channel.

GFRIEND originally released the music video for “MAGO” on November 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over 5 years, 1 month, and 18 days to hit the 100 million mark.

Congratulations to GFRIEND!

Watch the iconic music video for “MAGO” again below: