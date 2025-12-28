Jung Kyung Ho Faces A Shocking New Twist In Jung Zi So's Case On 'Pro Bono'

Get ready for a shocking new development in Jung Zi So’s case on the next episode of “Pro Bono”!

tvN’s “Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of the drama, the pro bono team took on the case of popular idol Elijah (Jung Zi So), representing her in a legal battle against a malicious YouTube who had been slandering her. With the pro bono team getting off to a great start in court, it looked like victory was assured—but the episode ended on an unexpected twist when it came to light that the person who had tipped off the YouTuber about Elijah’s boyfriend was none other than Elijah’s mother and agency CEO Cha Jin Hee (Oh Min Ae).

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang David wears a pensive expression as he processes unexpected new information about Elijah’s case, looking as though he is facing an unbelievable truth.

Meanwhile, Elijah’s devoted fan Yoon Nan (Seo Hye Won) seems to be on the verge of bursting into tears as Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon) and Hwang Joon Woo (Kang Hyung Suk) try to comfort her amidst a somber atmosphere.

Elijah’s full story will be revealed on the next episode of “Pro Bono” on December 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

