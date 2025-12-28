Park Seo Joon Becomes Won Ji An's Personal Photographer In 'Surely Tomorrow'

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has shared a sneak peek of Park Seo Joon in his new role as devoted boyfriend!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Spoilers

Previously on “Surely Tomorrow,” Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo finally got back together 10 years after their second breakup. Gyeong Do became a steadfast source of emotional support for Ji Woo, who had previously been wandering aimlessly abroad like a lost soul, and helped her settle down at her father’s company.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Gyeong Do continues to give Ji Woo his warm support—this time in the role of personal photographer. Although he was initially reluctant when Ji Woo asked him to take photos of her morning commute for a press release, Gyeong Do passionately gives the task his all as he stands in her company lobby with a camera in hand.

Another set of stills captures Gyeong Do seeing Ji Woo off at the airport as she heads abroad for an overseas business trip.

To find out whether Gyeong Do’s dedication will help Ji Woo in her fledgling career, tune in to the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on December 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon in “Concrete Utopia” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Won Ji An’s drama “If You Wish Upon Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)