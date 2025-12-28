Watch: Jung Zi So Works With Lee Soo Hyuk To Kidnap Her Sister Cha Joo Young In Upcoming Thriller Film 'Sister'

Upcoming film “Sister” has released a chilling new teaser!

“Sister” is a thriller that reveals the hidden truth between Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom, Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme, and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

The newly released teaser begins with intense conversations showing up in text on screen. Completely shaken by fear, So Jin’s voice rings out, “I don’t know why you’re doing this to me. I don’t even have that much money,” raising tension.

The teaser finally reveals Hae Ran, who tells So Jin, “Park Yong Shin—I’m also that person’s daughter,” raising questions about the relationship between So Jin and Hae Ran. The teaser further highlights Tae Su wearing a determined expression and So Jin trying desperately to escape, making viewers wonder if she’ll be able to free herself from Hae Ran and Tae Su.

The teaser ends with the chilling text, “Today, I kidnapped my older sister.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Sister” will premiere on January 28, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Jung Zi So in “Imitation” on Viki:

Watch Now

Watch Lee Soo Hyuk in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

And Cha Joo Young in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

Watch Now

Source (1)