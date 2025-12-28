Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Unexpectedly Find Love In 'Positively Yours' Teaser

Channel A’s “Positively Yours” has given a closer look at the upcoming romance story!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hee Won, a career woman who scores 100 points at work but zero in love.

The teaser begins with Hwang Mi Ran (Dasom) telling Hee Won, “Please fix that outdated thought of yours that you need to see a man for a long time when you date him. If you get along, you’ll do everything you need to in half a day.”

The video preview then teases Doo Joon and Hee Won spending the night together, with Doo Joon musing about a baby.

The teaser further hints at Doo Joon’s jealousy as he sees Hee Won with Cha Min Wook (Hong Jong Hyun). Doo Joon tells Hee Won, “Let’s meet at least three times a week. Love—let’s try it properly.”

Check out the taser below!

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

