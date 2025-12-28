'Taxi Driver 3,' Lee Je Hoon, And Jang Nara Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Taxi Driver 3” reclaimed No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Taxi Driver 3” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but it also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Star Lee Je Hoon returned to No. 1, while Jang Nara, who made a special appearance on the show last week, entered the list at No. 2.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” shot to No. 2 on the drama list this week, with leads Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon rising to No. 3 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” held onto its spot at No. 3 on the drama list, while stars Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

MBC’s “Moon River” rose to No. 4 on the drama list in its final week on air, with leads Kim Se Jeong and Kang Tae Oh climbing to No. 8 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

JTBC’s new series “Love Me” debuted at No. 5 on the drama list this week, and leading lady Seo Hyun Jin entered the actor list at No. 7.

Finally, tvN’s “Pro Bono” took No. 6 on the drama list, with star Jung Kyung Ho coming in at No. 10 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Taxi Driver 3” JTBC “Surely Tomorrow” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” MBC “Moon River” JTBC “Love Me” tvN “Pro Bono” Netflix “The Price of Confession” Disney+ “Made in Korea” ENA “Heroes Next Door” TV Chosun “No Next Life”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Jang Nara (“Taxi Driver 3”) Won Ji An (“Surely Tomorrow”) Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”) Jang Ki Yong (“Dynamite Kiss”) Park Seo Joon (“Surely Tomorrow”) Seo Hyun Jin (“Love Me”) Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”) Kang Tae Oh (“Moon River”) Jung Kyung Ho (“Pro Bono”)

