'Pro Bono,' 'Surely Tomorrow,' And 'Our Golden Days' All Hit New Ratings Highs

The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On December 28, no less than three different dramas achieved their highest viewership ratings to date.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.1 percent, marking a new all-time high for the legal drama.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” also set a new personal record with its latest episode, which earned an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days,” the most-watched program of any kind to air this entire weekend, similarly reached its own all-time high with its latest episode, which scored a nationwide average of 19.0 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track” dipped to an all-time low of 0.8 percent for the night.

