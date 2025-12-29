Seo In Guk, Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo In Soo, And JINI Signal The Beginning And End Of Everything In New Noir Film “BOY” Poster

Upcoming film “BOY” has unveiled a new poster!

“BOY” is a neon-noir film set in a near-future dystopia, where a single love turns everything upside down.

The newly released main poster highlights the distinct appeal of its four characters—Ro Han (Cho Byeong Kyu), Kyo Han (Yoo In Soo), Jane (JINI), and the hat maker (Seo In Guk)—in an irregular, fragmented composition.

Young boss Ro Han is drenched in sweat as he urgently searches for something, while his older brother and big boss Kyo Han is depicted with eyes filled with rage. The hat maker projects an imposing presence as the embodiment of absolute evil at Texas Hot Springs. Meanwhile, new arrival Jane gazes into the distance, appearing sorrowful and deep in thought. The four intertwined figures are placed in an uneven, angular layout, creating a strong visual impact.

The tagline, “This is the end and the beginning,” teases a story of violence, love, escape, and growth set in the dystopian world of Texas Hot Springs.

“BOY” is slated to premiere on January 14, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

Also watch Cho Byeong Kyu in “Stove League”:

Watch Now

Source (1)