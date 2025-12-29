Lee Jung Jae Makes Call To Lim Ji Yeon Following His Public Love Confession In “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, at the press conference for “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” Season 5, Lim Hyeon Jun made a surprising confession: he has someone he likes. He didn’t reveal who it was, but his gaze was clearly fixed on Wi Jeong Sin. His confident admission, aimed at Wi Jeong Sin, who was conscious of and concerned about her place in the industry, heightened anticipation for the show’s ending.

Newly released stills hint at what happens after Lim Hyeon Jun’s surprising public confession. After the chaotic press conference, Wi Jeong Sin, still unable to calm her racing heart, receives a phone call. The caller is Lim Hyeon Jun, who has not yet left the venue. Their secret conversation, hidden from those around them, leaves viewers curious about what effect the day’s public confession will have on Wi Jeong Sin’s heart.

A tense confrontation between Lim Hyeon Jun and Lee Dae Ho (Kim Jae Chul) is also captured. Starting with the dismissal of CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa), Lim Hyeon Jun uncovers Lee Dae Ho’s dark intentions and true nature. The contrast is striking: Lim Hyeon Jun feels the pressure of Lee Dae Ho’s presence, while Lee Dae Ho, even as his ugly truths are revealed, meets him with calm confidence.

The stars of “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” Season 5—Lim Hyeon Jun and Kwon Se Na (Oh Yeon Seo)—also capture attention during a news broadcast. The live broadcast, already a hot topic for pairing national actor Lim Hyeon Jun with global star Kwon Se Na, becomes even more notable when an incident captures everyone’s focus. Viewers are left wondering what incident could send shockwaves beyond the entertainment world.

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

