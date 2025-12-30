3 Points To Look Forward To In Upcoming Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming weekend drama “The Judge Returns” has revealed three points to look forward to ahead of its premiere!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Here are three key points to keep an eye out for:

1. A time-travel courtroom drama like no other

“The Judge Returns” brings a fresh idea by combining time travel with courtroom drama. Lee Han Young faces an unexpected accident that sends him from 2035 back to 2025, marking a turning point in his life. Previously criticized by society while serving as a slave judge at Haenal Law Firm, Han Young is determined to pursue justice through new choices in his second chance at life.

The time-travel element not only drives Han Young’s personal growth but also changes the flow of events, showing how different outcomes can arise from the same situations. Ji Sung’s detailed performance adds depth to the story, raising excitement among viewers.

2. A tense dynamic flows between Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah

Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah lead the series with captivating performances. Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, a former corrupt judge who, after traveling back in time, pursues justice as a solo judge at the Chungnam District Court.

Park Hee Soon portrays Kang Shin Jin, the criminal presiding judge at the Seoul Central District Court, who holds significant power in the judiciary, creating a direct clash with Han Young.

Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office seeking revenge for her father, forming a tense triangle with the other two characters.

Before Han Young’s time travel, he, Shin Jin, and Jin Ah are caught in a bitter rivalry over a single trial, each showing sharp claws toward the others. After Han Young returns to the past, new dynamics develop among the three, and complex emotions of trust and doubt begin to emerge between Han Young and Shin Jin and also Han Young and Jin Ah. The chemistry between the three characters, enhanced by the actors’ performances, promises to heighten the drama’s appeal.

3. Lee Han Young’s justice-driven team faces off against Kang Shin Jin’s power-driven team

In the drama, Han Young and Jin Ah team up with Han Young’s childhood friend Seok Jung Ho (Tae Won Seok), Daejin Daily journalist Song Na Yeon (Baek Jin Hee), and Chungnam District Prosecutor Park Chul Woo (Hwang Hee) to take down deep-rooted corruption.

But powerful figures are ready to strike back, including Haenal Law Firm CEO Yoo Sun Cheol (Ahn Nae Sang), the firm’s youngest daughter and Han Young’s wife Yoo Se Hee (Oh Se Young), and S Group CEO Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae), all led by Kang Shin Jin.

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

