Kim Hye Yoon Finds Herself Nestled In Lomon’s Embrace In New Drama “No Tail To Tell” Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” has unveiled a new poster!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Eun Ho is a gumiho who avoids even small acts of kindness for fear of turning human and steers clear of major misdeeds in case she loses her thousand-year powers. One day, an unexpected event shakes her life as a fox.

Meanwhile, Kang Si Yeol is a world-class soccer player who is confident but never lazy. As a center forward for a top overseas club, he has lived a perfect life—until he unexpectedly meets Eun Ho.

The newly released poster highlights a change in the dynamic between the two characters. In the image, Eun Ho appears in an unfamiliar pose, resting in Kang Si Yeol’s arms, while her white tail, revealing her true identity as a gumiho, wraps around them. Adding to the intrigue is Eun Ho’s tender and wistful gaze—something never seen before in her. The poster hints at a fateful story, showing how Eun Ho’s 900-year life in the human world, having never become human, will change after meeting Kang Si Yeol.

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

