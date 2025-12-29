Watch: Park Shin Hye Is Roommates With Ha Yun Kyung, Choi Ji Soo, And Kang Chae Young In “Undercover Miss Hong” Teasers

Upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has shared a new teaser and poster!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The newly released poster captures Hong Geum Bo and her dorm room 301 roommates Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), Kang Nora (Choi Ji Soo), and Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young). Hong Geum Bo, who is hiding her true identity and disguising herself as the youngest roommate, is shown leaning against a wall with both hands tucked into her pockets. Go Bok Hee is seated primly while holding a women’s magazine. Kang Nora, with her curly hair, flashes a bright smile while holding a cookie in one hand, while Kim Mi Sook wears a warm smile that reflects her kind and diligent personality.

The accompanying teaser highlights the roommates’ distinct personalities. In the video, Hong Geum Bo volunteers to live in the dormitory, where clues to the case are believed to be hidden, in order to carry out her undercover mission at Hanmin Securities. The teaser also introduces her quirky roommates—Go Bok Hee, Kang Nora, and Kim Mi Sook.

When Hong Geum Bo introduces herself as 20 year old Hong Jang Mi, a skeptical Go Bok Hee questions how she could look so old for her age. The moment sparks laughter and heightens curiosity about whether Hong Geum Bo will be able to uncover the clues to her case amid the eventful life in Room 301.

Watch the teaser below!

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

