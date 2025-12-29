Moon Sang Min Shares His Most Memorable Flirting Line In “To My Beloved Thief” And His Character's Romantic Charm

Moon Sang Min has shared his excitement about taking on a romance sageuk through “To My Beloved Thief”!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. After their sudden soul switch, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Speaking about why he chose to star in “To My Beloved Thief,” Moon Sang Min said, “Through ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella,’ which thankfully received so much love, I came to truly appreciate the appeal of the sageuk genre. Among them, I found myself wanting to challenge a romance sageuk—one that centers on characters’ emotions and relationships—at least once, and that’s how I came across ‘To My Beloved Thief.’”

He added, “I was drawn to the drama because it maintains a light, enjoyable tone while still making it easy to follow the characters’ emotional arcs. I was also especially intrigued by the character Yi Yeol, as there were so many aspects of him I wanted to explore and portray.”

As for his first impression of Yi Yeol, Moon Sang Min explained, “His emotions came across very clearly to me.” He continued, “Yi Yeol is a carefree, playful character, but at the same time, he has a deeply sincere, devoted side when it comes to the woman he loves. That contrast really stood out to me. I think Yi Yeol’s greatest charm lies in how moments that make you smile naturally coexist with moments where he earnestly lays bare his heart.”

Moon Sang Min also spoke about the effort he put into portraying Yi Yeol, who possesses striking looks, natural elegance, and dignity, yet boldly flirts with Hong Eun Jo. “I paid close attention to everything—from the way he speaks when expressing his emotions, to his gaze, to how he treats others—so that viewers could immerse themselves naturally in the story,” he shared.

Asked to name a memorable flirting line, he pointed to one already revealed in the teaser: “Is there a man you love? I’m flirting with you—and now I’m really going to start.” He explained, “I think that line best captures Yi Yeol’s honest, confident, and straightforward charm.”

Moon Sang Min is also set to showcase a different side of himself by taking on classic sageuk elements such as archery and horseback riding. Regarding the action scenes, he said with a laugh, “Above all, I thought it was important to finish filming without any injuries, so I practiced basic martial arts movements and action fundamentals well before filming began. I especially worked a lot on kicks that take advantage of my long legs.” He added, “On set, I coordinated closely with the stunt team to ensure everything was filmed safely, and I hope the results come across as impressive on screen.”

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

