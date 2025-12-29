Sooyoung Stands By Kim Jae Yeong As He Steps Back Into The Spotlight In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The previous episode showed the special bond Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik have shared in the past. For Maeng Se Na, Do Ra Ik was a source of salvation during what felt like a living hell. Despite her confusion over seeing an unfamiliar side of her beloved bias, Maeng Se Na chose to trust Do Ra Ik after he became isolated as a murder suspect. As lawyer and client—bound together by fate in their fight to prove his innocence—the evolving relationship between the two heightened anticipation.

The newly released stills hint at major shifts in both Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik’s paths. In one image, Maeng Se Na’s tense expression as she answers an urgent phone call immediately signals trouble—her client, Do Ra Ik, has suddenly disappeared.

Other stills capture Do Ra Ik in an increasingly fragile state. Pushing through cold, hostile stares that brand him an “unwelcome guest,” he is seen attending the funeral of Kang Woo Sung (An Woo Yeon). With no one willing to believe in him, a fearful and defeated Do Ra Ik is said to find strength again thanks to Maeng Se Na’s heartfelt words. As Do Ra Ik suppresses his grief and pays tribute to his friend, a subtle yet meaningful change can be sensed behind his reddened eyes.

Another photo shows Do Ra Ik stepping forward in front of a swarm of reporters with Maeng Se Na watching over him. What is it about Maeng Se Na’s sincerity that awakens Do Ra Ik, and how will the two move closer to the truth?

The production team shared, “In Episode 3, airing today, Do Ra Ik slowly begins to open his heart because of Maeng Se Na. Her sincerity in helping him stand back up in the pursuit of truth will deliver a deeply moving moment,” adding, “Please also keep an eye on the unexpected variables that arise as their relationship begins to progress.”

The third episode of “IDOL I” will air on December 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

