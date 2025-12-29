Park Ji Hoon Is A Dethroned King Watched By Friends And Foes In “The King’s Warden”

The film “The King’s Warden” has unveiled five character posters!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

The newly released posters bring to life five characters whose stories history tried to erase. First is Eom Heung Do, the village chief of Gwangcheonggol, who oversees everything in the exile village. His efforts to keep the village running hint at a warm, approachable, and subtly humorous charm. Having once dreamed of revitalizing the village by hosting high-ranking exiles, he is suddenly faced with the unexpected arrival of a dethroned former king—sparking curiosity about how he will navigate this unforeseen situation.

Yoo Hae Jin shared, “While filming, I tried to spend a lot of time thinking about what Eom Heung Do must have been feeling at that moment,” describing his process of immersing himself in the character.

The exiled young king Yi Hong Wi (personal name of King Danjong) is captured with a sorrow-filled gaze. Standing alone in his royal robes, he conveys the despair and vulnerability of a boy king stripped of his throne and cast into an uncertain future.

Park Ji Hoon remarked, “I thought deeply about how to understand the heart of a young king,” revealing his efforts to portray Danjong’s inner world with detail.

The imposing presence of the powerful Han Myeong Hoe (Yoo Ji Tae) radiates a chilling authority simply by existing. As the key figure behind the Gyeyu Coup, he is the one who sends Yi Hong Wi into exile at Gwangcheonggol—and afterward, keeps a constant watch over him, heightening the film’s tension.

Also featured is court lady Mae Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), who cared for Yi Hong Wi like family from the time he first learned to walk and continues to remain by his side even in exile. Her character poster highlights a quiet resilience and unwavering resolve, reflecting her steadfast devotion to the young king.

Lastly, Grand Prince Geumseong (Lee Jun Hyuk), Danjong’s uncle who seeks to restore his nephew to the throne, appears fully armed with armor and sword, his intense gaze signaling unwavering determination and an active role in the story.

“The King’s Warden” is set to hit theaters on February 4, 2026.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)