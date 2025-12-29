Jung Zi So’s Plan Begins To Spiral Out Of Control After She Kidnaps Her Sister In “Sister”

The upcoming film “Sister” has unveiled new stills of Jung Zi So in character!

“Sister” is a thriller that reveals the hidden truth between Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom, Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme, and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

Jung Zi So takes on the role of Hae Ran, who kidnaps her older sister So Jin in pursuit of a huge ransom.

The newly released stills lay bare Hae Ran’s raw, unfiltered emotions. In one image, she clutches her arm, hinting at a sudden and volatile situation unfolding before her eyes between the ruthless kidnapper Tae Su and So Jin, who has become a hostage without even knowing why. The intensity etched across Hae Ran’s face signals an unpredictable turn in the kidnapping plot and underscores the emotional turmoil driving the story forward.

Another still shows Hae Ran leaning against a wall in a softly lit space. Her weary expression foreshadows a deeper and more layered narrative centered on Hae Ran, who stands at the heart of these tangled relationships.

“Sister” will hit theaters on January 28, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Jung Zi So “Who Is She!”:

