Oh Yeon Seo Unexpectedly Pinches Choi Jin Hyuk’s Cheeks At Their First Encounter In “Positively Yours”

“Positively Yours” has shared a glimpse of Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo’s chaotic first meeting!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hee Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

The newly released stills capture Doo Joon and Hee Won’s chaotic first encounter. Before the two become entangled by a one-night lapse in judgment, this moment marks the starting point of a fateful connection—one that leaves both of them with an unforgettable first impression.

Dressed to the nines at an exclusive VIP party, Hee Won suddenly does the unthinkable. In a bold and unexpected move, she pinches Doo Joon’s cheeks as if he were her lover. Making the moment even more intriguing, the two have no idea who the other really is at this point, raising curiosity about how such a sweet yet spicy gesture unfolds right from their very first meeting.

Another still shows Doo Joon with a visibly irritated expression, his discomfort toward Hee Won written all over his face. In yet another image, his suit appears soaked—hinting that Hee Won may have spilled wine on him—suggesting that things have already taken a turn for the worse. With Doo Joon and Hee Won radiating enemies-to-lovers chemistry from the very start, anticipation is building to see how this disastrous first encounter leads to their unexpected one-night mistake in “Positively Yours.”

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 and will be available on Viki.

