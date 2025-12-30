Winners Of 2025 APAN Star Awards

The winners of the 2025 APAN Star Awards have been announced!

On December 29, the 2025 APAN Star Awards was held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul.

The APAN Star Awards is South Korea’s only integrated drama awards ceremony, honoring content from all platforms (including public broadcast network, cable, OTT, and web dramas). Dramas that aired between November 2024 and October 2025 were eligible for this year’s awards.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Drama: “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Best Director: Kim Won Seok (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Writer: Jang Hyun (“Typhoon Family”)

Male Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”)

Female Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Cha Joo Young (“The Queen Who Crowns”)

Male Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Ahn Jae Wook (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Female Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Uhm Ji Won (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Male Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Lee Jun Young (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Pump Up the Healthy Love”)

Female Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Shin Ye Eun (“The Murky Stream,” “A Hundred Memories”)

Male Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Seo Ha Joon (“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”)

Female Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Park Eun Hye (“Marie and Her Three Daddies”)

Best Short Drama Actor: Jung Gun Joo (“2024 KBS Drama Special” – “the road in between”)

Best Web Drama Actor: Kim Ki Hyun (“No MZ for Old Men”)

Best Web Drama Actress: Park Ha Sun (“Useless Love,” “Psychopath Yeo Sun Jung”)

Male Acting Award: Ko Kyu Phil (“Genie, Make A Wish,” “Twelve”), Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Female Acting Award: Kim Shin Rok (“Undercover High School,” “Tastefully Yours”), Oh Na Ra (“Villains Everywhere,” “The Nice Guy”)

Best New Actor: Kang You Seok (“Resident Playbook”), Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Crushology 101”)

Best New Actress: Ha Young (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Face Me”), Hong Hwa Yeon (“Buried Hearts,” “Tastefully Yours,” “I Am A Running Mate”)

Best Young Actor: Lee Cheon Mu (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Young Actress: Kim Tae Yeon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Idol Champ Best Couple Award: Hyeri and Chung Su Bin (“Friendly Rivalry”)

Idol Champ Best OST Award: Lim Young Woong – “Heavenly Ever After” (“Heavenly Ever After”)

Idol Champ Popularity Award (Actor): Lee Junho

Idol Champ Popularity Award (Actress): Kim Hye Yoon

Idol Champ Global Star Award: Lee Junho

Idol Champ Best Entertainer: Cha Eun Woo

KS Autoplan Asia Star Award: Jin Young, Chung Su Bin

KS Autoplan Icon Award: Han Ji Eun

Global Influencer Award (Overseas): DADA, HUIHUI

Global Influencer Award (Domestic): KIMPRO, Yu Baekhap, Park Il Seo

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Source (1)

Photo Credit: APAN Star Awards