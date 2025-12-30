Lee Soo Hyuk Is A Ruthless Mastermind Behind High-Stakes Kidnapping In New Film “Sister”

The upcoming film “Sister” has unveiled new stills of Lee Soo Hyuk in character!

“Sister” is a thriller that reveals the hidden truth between Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom, Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme, and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

Lee Soo Hyuk plays Tae Su, a kidnapper who plans every move in pursuit of a large sum of money, portraying his cold-blooded behavior with realism and creating a spine-chilling tension that runs throughout the story.

The still show Lee Soo Hyuk’s intense presence as he fully transforms into Tae Su. His sharp gaze, fixed on the person sitting across from him, shows that every situation is under his control. He clearly reveals his ruthless nature as he orchestrates So Jin’s kidnapping and tries to control accomplice Hae Ran.

In another still, Tae Su stands deliberately against the backdrop of a dark forest, creating tension and hinting at the dangerous events that could unfold in the remote location.

“Sister” will hit theaters on January 28, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Lee Soo Hyuk in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

Source (1)