Kim Sae Ron’s Posthumous Film Starring Lee Chae Min Confirms Premiere Date With First Poster

Kim Sae Ron’s posthumous film “Every Day, We” (literal translation) has announced its premiere date with a poster!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Every Day, We” is a youth romance that follows Ho Su (Lee Chae Min), who unexpectedly confesses his feelings to Yeo Wool (Kim Sae Ron) the day before high school begins.

Caught off guard by a childhood friend’s sudden confession and kiss, Yeo Wool reacts with anger, ending their friendship. On the long-awaited first day of high school, Yeo Wool and Ho Su find themselves in the same school and the same class, reunited under new circumstances.

As their relationship changes, the two navigate awkward days and growing confusion in their emotions. At 17, with their friendship broken and experiencing love for the first time, the story explores how these two young people will face their emotional journey.

Lee Chae Min plays Oh Ho Su, a boy experiencing his first love. He transforms into a high school student discovering the freshness of first love, showcasing a new side of his charm.

Kim Sae Ron plays Han Yeo Wool, a high school girl thrown into confusion by a sudden confession. She fully transforms into the spirited Yeo Wool, portraying her lively charm.

Joining the cast are Yuju, formerly of Cherry Bullet, and Ryoo Ui Hyun, who built a following through the web drama “A-TEEN.”

The poster shows Ho Su and Yeo Wool sharing an umbrella in the rain. Ho Su’s earnest expression, paired with the tagline, “Does first love really never come true?” captures the genuine confusion of a boy experiencing his first love. Meanwhile, Yeo Wool’s expression shows the sadness of a broken friendship. Together, the image portrays the excitement and pain of first love that everyone has experienced.

“Every Day, We” is set to hit theaters in February 2026.

