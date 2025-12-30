Ko Kyung Pyo Dishes On His Upcoming Drama “Undercover Miss Hong”

Ko Kyung Pyo has shared thoughts on his upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Ko Kyung Pyo plays Shin Jung Woo, a cold management consultant and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Securities, who believes that only numbers never lie. He is a corporate hunter who is hiding dark ambitions and will do whatever it takes for his goals. As he unexpectedly reunites with Hong Geum Bo, whom he loved 15 years ago, his smooth-sailing plans begin to change.

Introducing his character, Ko Kyung Pyo said, “The character I play, Shin Jung Woo, is cool-headed and somewhat cynical. He often approaches situations with values different from those of the main character Hong Geum Bo, and he has very clear personal goals. I wanted to portray him in a way that creates a strong contrast.”

He continued, “In terms of values and attitude, this character is quite different from who I am in real life. Because of that, I thought deeply about how to express him and had a lot of fun doing it. I hope viewers will enjoy my transformation and look upon Jung Woo with affection.”

Speaking about the atmosphere on set and the team’s chemistry, he shared, “Every actor I met on set was a constant source of support for me, and I felt there was so much to learn from my fellow actors. I am truly grateful.” He added, “Because we had such an enjoyable time filming, I hope viewers will also enjoy watching it. If they do, every line and every scene will stand out as a highlight.”

Finally, he encouraged viewers to tune in, saying, “All the cast and crew poured their hearts into this project. I believe it will deliver both warmth and entertainment to viewers. Please show lots of love and interest.”

“Undercover Miss Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

