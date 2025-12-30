Lee Jung Jae And Lim Ji Yeon Share A Soft Moment On A Meaningful Date In Final Episode Of “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode tonight!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin raced against time to expose the corruption of Lee Dae Ho (Kim Jae Chul). Lim Hyeon Jun searched for a program that could amplify their story, while Wi Jeong Sin continued to secure crucial evidence despite mounting external pressure. The episode ended with Wi Jeong Sin revealing, during a live broadcast, the deep-rooted corruption that began with the death of an aide seven years ago—heightening anticipation for the finale.

The newly released photos show Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin meeting at Namsan. The location carries painful memories for Wi Jeong Sin due to her past encounter with the fake “Romance Drama Master,” making this reunion feel especially significant. Though framed as a date, the tender and lingering gazes they exchange suggest unspoken emotions, heightening curiosity about what has transpired between them.

Another set of photos captures the final filming of “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5.” As his long journey with the character comes to an end, Lim Hyeon Jun’s expression reflects a deep sense of regret and nostalgia. Director Park Byeong Gi (Jeon Sung Woo), who first discovered Lim Hyeon Jun when he was running a print shop as a film student and later helped him rise to fame as a national star, wears a bittersweet smile that conveys his affection for the project. After overcoming numerous challenges from casting to production, anticipation is building to see whether “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” will conclude on a satisfying high note.

The final episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December at 8:50 p.m. KST.

