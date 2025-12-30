Sooyoung Watches Her Bias Kim Jae Yeong’s Tense Reunion With His Ex Choi Hee Jin In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik found the resolve to take another step closer to the truth, with their mutual trust steadily deepening. However, just as their partnership began to solidify, Hong Hye Joo (Choi Hee Jin) emerged as an unexpected variable, complicating their efforts to prove Do Ra Ik’s innocence.

The newly released stills capture a tense three-way encounter between Do Ra Ik, his ex-girlfriend Hong Hye Joo, and Maeng Se Na, who witnesses the scene firsthand. Coming face-to-face with her favorite idol’s past, Maeng Se Na struggles to keep her emotions in check. Despite reminding herself that he is merely her client, her gaze repeatedly drifts toward the pair, betraying her inner conflict. The charged atmosphere between Do Ra Ik and Hong Hye Joo only deepens the intrigue, while the complicated emotions reflected in Do Ra Ik’s eyes raise questions about the feelings he may have tried to conceal.

Another set of stills captures a pivotal moment for Maeng Se Na as her carefully hidden fangirl side is put to the test. Frozen in place by Do Ra Ik’s sudden hug, she struggles to hide her feelings. Will Maeng Se Na be able to keep her fangirl identity under wraps? And how will the evolving dynamic between the two—now growing closer and more at ease beyond a simple lawyer-client relationship—continue to unfold?

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on December 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)