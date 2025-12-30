Gong Myoung Hospitalized And Halts Filming For New Drama After Sudden Hearing Loss

Gong Myoung has temporarily halted filming for his drama after experiencing sudden hearing loss.

On December 30, Newsis reported that Gong Myoung was hospitalized due to sudden sensorineural hearing loss. As a result, filming for tvN’s upcoming drama “Secret Audit” (literal title), which had been scheduled for that day, was canceled.

Sudden sensorineural hearing loss—often referred to as sudden deafness—is a condition characterized by an abrupt loss or decline in hearing, either all at once or over a few days, in one or both ears without clear warning signs or identifiable causes. It is commonly accompanied by tinnitus or dizziness.

A source reportedly shared, “Gong Myoung complained of dizziness, which led to the suspension of filming. He is expected to resume filming on January 2.”

His agency Saram Entertainment also confirmed the news, stating, “Gong Myoung is currently hospitalized due to dizziness and is receiving treatment while recovering. He is expected to return to the filming set later this week.”

Gong Myoung’s upcoming drama “Secret Audit” is a romantic comedy about Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a charismatic head of the audit office who hides a secret, and Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), an ace auditor who is suddenly demoted to handling internal scandal cases. Filming began in September, and the drama is scheduled to air on tvN in the first half of next year.

Wishing Gong Myoung a swift and full recovery!

