“Crime Scene” In Talks For New Season On Netflix

Netflix and “Crime Scene” may be teaming up once again!

On December 30, Hankyung.com reported that a new season of “Crime Scene” is currently being discussed for release on Netflix.

In response, a Netflix representative stated, “We are positively discussing the production of a new season of ‘Crime Scene.’” Specific details—including the production schedule, cast lineup, and episode format—have not yet been finalized.

According to reports, the upcoming season will once again be produced by Studio Slam, led by PD Yoon Hyun Jun, just like the previous installments. Studio Slam is also known for producing the Netflix original series “Culinary Class Wars.”

“Crime Scene” is Korea’s first RPG (Role-Playing Game) variety program in which players take on various roles to solve a murder case. The most recent installment, “Crime Scene Zero,” features fixed members Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin, with special guests joining each episode.

Stay tuned for further updates!

