Choi Jin Hyuk Reveals His Favorite “Positively Yours” Scene And Rates Chemistry With Oh Yeon Seo

Choi Jin Hyuk has shared more insights into his upcoming drama “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hee Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

Haunted by guilt over his beloved older brother’s death—which he believes was caused by him—Kang Doo Joon decides to live life in his brother’s place, even giving up on marriage in the process.

Choi Jin Hyuk, “Director Kim Jin Sung and I go way back to when we worked together on the drama ‘Gu Family Book.’ Because of that connection, I looked at the script with even more affection, and the more I read it, the more interesting the story became.” He continued, “It’s not just a chaotic story that starts with pregnancy—it warmly portrays wounded people healing one another. I wanted to help make it enjoyable and meaningful, which is why I decided to join the project.”

When asked to rate his chemistry with Oh Yeon Seo, Choi Jin Hyuk said, “Of course, it’s 100 points. She’s the best partner—honestly, it’s hard to even put a score on it. Thanks to Oh Yeon Seo’s bright energy and delicate emotional acting, the character of Kang Doo Joon came alive much more vividly. In particular, Hee Won’s confident yet warm nature could be felt on set as well, which helped me naturally immerse myself in Doo Joon’s emotions.”

As for his favorite scene, Choi Jin Hyuk pointed to the opening of Part 2, explaining, “The scene where Doo Joon says, ‘Let’s get married,’ after finding out about Hee Won’s pregnancy left the biggest impression on me. Even while reading the script, I was genuinely surprised by Doo Joon’s decision.”

Above all, “Positively Yours” stands out for boldly flipping the usual order of romance. Choi Jin Hyuk shared, “Rather than a thrilling, fast-paced romance, I prefer relationships that feel comfortable—like close friends or family—where two people deeply understand each other.” He added, “I like relationships that provide stability and strength, so I was able to relate even more to Doo Joon’s journey as he gradually finds ordinary happiness and a sense of peace after meeting Hee Won.”

Speaking about his character, he said, “Doo Joon may appear to be a cold CEO on the outside, but inside, he’s someone living with trauma. I’m also someone who feels a strong sense of responsibility to take care of my family first, so in that way, I felt we were quite similar.”

In closing, Choi Jin Hyuk remarked, “‘Positively Yours’ has heart-fluttering romance, but it’s also full of charmingly comic episodes that unfold as the Taehan Liquor employees and both families become intertwined. The chemistry among the cast is fantastic, so viewers will be able to enjoy both warm laughter and lighthearted fun. We worked very hard on it, so I hope you’ll look forward to it and show it lots of love.”

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 and will be available on Viki.

