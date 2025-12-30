Choi Ji Woo Is A Mother Who Defies The Odds For Her Son In New Film “Sugar”

Choi Ji Woo’s upcoming film “Sugar” has unveiled its main poster!

Based on a true story, “Sugar” is a human drama that portrays the fierce love and personal growth of a mother named Mi Ra (Choi Ji Woo), who defies legal and regulatory barriers to create a medical device herself after her young son is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The newly released poster captures a radiant, heartwarming moment between Mi Ra and her son Dong Myeong (Go Dong Ha), as they share bright smiles under the warm sunlight. Dressed in a baseball uniform, Dong Myeong is lovingly gazed at by his mother, and Mi Ra’s expression conveys not only her resolute determination to protect her child in his fight against illness, but also her deep warmth and unconditional love.

Adding to the emotional impact is the tagline, “When the world builds walls, a mother creates a path,” which succinctly encapsulates the film’s powerful message. Faced with the harsh reality that importing essential medical devices for treatment is illegal, the film foreshadows the extraordinary journey of a mother who refuses to give up, choosing instead to carve out a path for her child by building the device herself.

“Sugar” is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Choi Ji Woo in “Temptation” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)