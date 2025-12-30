Winners Of 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards

SBS has celebrated some of the many variety stars and programs that shone brightest on the network over the past year!

On January 30, the 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards were held at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, with Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Soo Ji, and Cha Tae Hyun serving as this year’s MCs.

Lee Sang Min won this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize) for his work on the popular variety shows “My Little Old Boy” and “Dolsing Fourmen.”

Meanwhile, SBS’s beloved long-running show “Running Man” won Program of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Sang Min

Program of the Year: “Running Man”

Producer Award: Yang Se Chan (“Running Man”), Jun Hyun Moo (“The Ballad of Us”)

Top Excellence Award (Show/Variety): Lee Seo Jin (“My Grumpy Secretary”), Kim Kwang Kyu (“My Grumpy Secretary”)

Top Excellence Award (Reality): Choi Jin Hyuk (“My Little Old Boy”), Lee Hyun Yi (“Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,” “Shooting Stars”), Kim Jin Kyung (“Shooting Stars”)

Excellence Award (Show/Variety): Yoo Yeon Seok (“Whenever Possible”), Ji Ye Eun (“Running Man”)

Excellence Award (Reality): Yoon Shi Yoon (“My Little Old Boy”), Park Ha Yan (“Shooting Stars”)

Face of SBS (chosen by AI): Yoo Jae Suk (“Running Man,” “Whenever Possible”)

Trending Program: “The Ballad of Us”

Special Award: HaHa (“Running Man”)

Best Teamwork: “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” team

Best Entertainer: Yoon Hyun Min (“My Little Old Boy”)

Hot Clip of the Year: Cha Tae Hyun (“The Ballad of Us”)

Challenge of the Year: Im Won Hee, Kim Seung Soo, Heo Kyung Hwan (“My Little Old Boy”)

Best Couple: Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok (“Whenever Possible”)

ESG Award: Lim Young Woong (“Island Bachelor Hero”)

Positive Influence Award: Jung Eun Hye and Jo Young Nam (“Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”)

Scene Stealer Award: Tak Jae Hoon, Choo Sung Hoon (“My Turn”)

Writer Award: Mo Eun Seol (“The Ballad of Us”)

Radio DJ Award: Hwang Je Sung

Rookie Award: Kim Won Hoon (“My Turn”), Lee Soo Ji (“My Turn”)

Rookie UP Award: Lee Chae Yeon (“Shooting Stars”)

Congratulations to all the winners!

Photo Credit: SBS