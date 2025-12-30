KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Jumps To New Peak On Billboard Radio Songs Chart

KATSEYE is closing out the year on another career high!

On December 30 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s hit single “Gabriela” had soared to a new peak on its Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres. In its 11th week on the chart, “Gabriela” rose to a new all-time high of No. 28.

Over on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, “Gabriela” maintained its peak of No. 9.

“Gabriela” also held relatively steady at No. 63 in its 23rd week on Billboard’s Hot 100, which measures the most popular songs in the United States.

Additionally, “Gabriela” stayed strong at No. 68 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 87 on the Global 200 in its 27th week on both charts.

KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” climbed back up to No. 31 in its 26th week on the Billboard 200, and it also rose to No. 6 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States. KATSEYE’s debut EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” also remained on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart for a 24th non-consecutive week at No. 43.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE rounded out their 30th week on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 35.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!