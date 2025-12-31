MAMAMOO Confirmed To Return With Full-Group Album In June 2026, Followed By 26-City World Tour

MAMAMOO has big plans for 2026!

On December 31, RBW announced, “MAMAMOO is confirmed to release a new album as a full group in June 2026, and they will also embark on a large-scale world tour.”

MAMAMOO’s upcoming album, which will be released around the 12th anniversary of their debut in June, will be followed by a tour that spans 26 different cities across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Stay tuned for more information about MAMAMOO’s upcoming comeback!

