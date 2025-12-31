Nam Ji Hyun And Han So Eun Lead Completely Opposite Lives In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief”

Upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled the polar-opposite charms of Nam Ji Hyun’s and Han So Eun’s characters!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. After their sudden soul switch, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

In the drama, Hong Eun Jo and Shin Hae Rim (Han So Eun) become caught in a web of emotions with Yi Yeol and nobleman’s son Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki), hinting at the development of special relationships. With their sharply contrasting personalities poised to stir the hearts of Yi Yeol and Lim Jae Yi, the drama offers an early look at the distinct charms of Hong Eun Jo and Shin Hae Rim.

First, Hong Eun Jo, though born into low status, has a bold personality and does not easily give in to the abuse of the powerful. Because of her kind nature, which will not let her ignore the weak and the hungry, she spends her days caring for the sick as a physician and her nights as the thief Gil Dong, raiding the storehouses of corrupt officials to help starving neighbors.

However, as Yi Yeol, who is chasing the thief Gil Dong, and Lim Jae Yi, the son of a noble family, begin to closely watch Hong Eun Jo, new changes start to unfold in her double life. This raises curiosity about whether Hong Eun Jo can continue her double life amid the strong attention of the two men.

By contrast, Shin Hae Rim, who lost her parents at a young age and was raised under the strict guidance of her older brother, is a well-known young woman from a prominent family who is engaged to Lim Jae Yi, the second son of the chief royal secretary. Although she has not yet met her betrothed, she dreams that one day she will find true love with her future husband.

As she dreamed of true love while waiting for her engagement day, Shin Hae Rim has a fateful encounter that stirs her heart. She meets Yi Yeol by chance in the marketplace and falls for him at first sight. Experiencing this excitement for the first time, all eyes are on the choice she will make between her betrothed and her first love.

Hong Eun Jo and Shin Hae Rim, though from different backgrounds and facing very different circumstances, are set to show their unique charms as they form bonds of affection and friendship with Yi Yeol and Lim Jae Yi.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

