Han So Hee And Jeon Jong Seo Stick Together Through It All In New Film “Project Y”

The upcoming film “Project Y” has unveiled new stills of Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.53 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

The newly released stills give a glimpse of Mi Seon and Do Kyung’s relationship and achievements. Leaning on each other, they live fiercely to hold on to an ordinary life. After losing all the money they had saved together, they decide to steal illegal funds from CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol). As friends who are as close as family, they team up for a plan that could change their lives—and comes with risks so high, it could cost them their lives.

In the stills, Mi Seon and Do Kyung face each other, each looking at the other with a blurred focus, showing how they stick together even in moments of crisis.

Another still shows them drenched in sweat, digging between graves, raising questions about whether they will succeed in getting CEO To’s illegal money and what dangers lie ahead.

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Han So Hee in “100 Days My Prince” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jeon Jong Seo in “Wedding Impossible” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)