Ha Yun Kyung Dishes On Her “Undercover Miss Hong” Role, Co-Star Chemistry, And The Drama’s Lighthearted Appeal

Ha Yun Kyung has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Ha Yun Kyung plays Go Bok Hee, the dedicated personal secretary to the CEO of Hanmin Securities.

Speaking about her first impression of the script, Ha Yun Kyung shared, “The story unfolds at a fast pace, so there was no time to feel bored. All the characters are lively and full of personality, which made it really fun to read.”

She also introduced her character, saying, “Go Bok Hee, whom I play, is a sharp and capable secretary at Hanmin Securities who wears a professional ‘capitalist smile,’ but in the dormitory, she is the prim and slightly annoying big sister. Even though she may seem prickly on the outside, she has a warm heart and is a friend you can’t actually hate.”

Ha Yun Kyung picked “big sister” and “capitalist smile” as the keywords that best describe Go Bok Hee. She explained, “She gives off an elder sister vibe, enough to earn the title of Big Sister, yet in her professional life, she knows better than anyone how to put on a capitalist smile, making her a very multifaceted character.”

Talking about her co-stars, Ha Yun Kyung remarked, “I had fun filming with everyone, but especially with my dorm mates. We had great chemistry, like real sisters. I think it was possible because everyone was so kind and warmhearted.”

Ha Yun Kyung also highlighted the stories and relationships of the characters as the main highlights of the drama. She added, “Although it’s an office drama, it’s not heavy or difficult. It’s a show you can watch with a smile.”

She concluded with a message to prospective viewers, saying, “The set was full of laughter and passion, and I believe that chemistry and energy have been fully captured in the drama. I hope you can gain good energy and happiness through our drama.”

“Undercover Miss Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” below:

