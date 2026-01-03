3 Highlights From Episodes 11-12 Of 'Taxi Driver 3'

This week on “Taxi Driver 3,” Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and the Rainbow Squad, Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram), take on their youngest client. Eight-year-old So Dam is scammed through an online marketing platform when she sets out to buy her ailing father leather gloves. What begins as a seemingly small and ordinary case soon reveals the depth of manipulation operating beneath the surface of everyday life.

As the team digs deeper, they find themselves up against a faceless and nameless adversary, one who leaves no trace and operates beyond the reach of the law. The threat is subtle but far-reaching, exposing how easily trust can be exploited in the digital age.

Here are three highlights from episodes 11 and 12, which unfold with a quieter intensity, shifting the focus from spectacle to consequence.

warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead!

The scam that starts it all

What initially appears to be a small, almost forgettable case quickly spirals into something far more disturbing. Kyung Goo volunteers to help So Dam, who has been scammed. The money, her allowance that she has diligently saved, is gone. Instead of gloves, she receives nothing but a brick. Certain it’s a simple case of online fraud, Kyung Goo decides to handle it himself, convinced it’s too minor to involve the rest of the Rainbow Taxi team.

Days pass, and the trail goes cold. The scammer vanishes, and Kyung Goo finds himself sinking more of his own money into baiting the culprit, only to come up empty-handed. When his efforts fail and frustration mounts, he finally returns to the team defeated. There is a growing sense that something far more calculated is at play.

As Do Gi and Go Eun dig deeper, the case takes a darker turn. They track the scammer’s activity to a woman who has been relentlessly targeted after reporting the fraud. Harassed, stalked, and publicly shamed, she has lost everything, including her baby as well as her sense of safety. The scammer’s campaign against her was so vicious that it drove her to the brink, exposing how far these anonymous criminals are willing to go to silence their victims.

Their investigation leads them to a private investigator hired to intimidate the woman into staying quiet. Do Gi starts investigating and comes across a crucial fact: the scammer is not acting alone. What began as a single online con is part of a larger, well-organized operation.

By the time the team pieces it together, one thing becomes clear, this isn’t about recovering lost money anymore. They’re dealing with a network designed to exploit, intimidate, and erase its victims. And if they’re going to stop it, they’ll have to draw the perpetrators out into the open.

Go Eun takes the wheel

By now, two things are clear to Team Taxi Driver: the scam they’re chasing is far too organized to be the work of a lone operator, and the only way to expose it is from the inside. This time, it’s Go Eun who takes the lead.

Recognizing the pattern behind the fraud, she devises a plan to draw the scammers out. Flooding online resale platforms with posts searching for tickets to an upcoming Elements concert, she sets the bait and waits. When a seller bites, Go Eun has Do Gi pose as a desperate buyer, ensuring the hook is set.

The scammer takes it and walks straight into the trap. To appear legitimate, he purchases a ticket from a site Go Eun created. With that single transaction, she gains access to his trail, confirming what they suspected all along: he’s only a middleman, not the mastermind.

Still, he’s useful. After a brief but effective confrontation, he cracks and reveals the structure of the operation. Go Eun steps in fully, slipping into the role of a savvy recruit eager to join the business. Calm, quick-witted, and unflinching, she embeds herself inside the scam, watching its mechanics from the inside.

Her confidence soon rattles the man running the operation. Accustomed to control, he bristles at being outplayed, especially by a woman. When he attempts to reassert dominance, tracking her down with a stun gun in hand, it backfires spectacularly. Go Eun is ready. She disarms him, turns the tables, and leaves him exposed just as Do Gi arrives to take over.

Go Eun’s wit and charm rattle the scammer. Despite the gravity of the situation, its funny how she rattles and irritates him to the point of exasperation.

Do Gi faces an unseen foe

Things take a dangerous turn for Do Gi. As he faces the middleman, who receives a delivery, a package he believes contains an emergency kit meant to help him disappears as his cover has been blown. But something feels off. Do Gi senses it immediately. Moments later, the box explodes, confirming his suspicions. He narrowly escapes with minor injuries and ringing ears, but the message is clear: this operation runs far deeper and deadlier than they expected.

The explosion compels the Rainbow Squad to reassess the scale of what they’re dealing with. Digging through the man’s belongings, they uncover clues pointing to a wider network. A vehicle registration, shipping records, and a peculiar purchase – a ceremonial lotus lantern – all lead them to a remote island. It’s there that the next layer of the operation appears to be hiding.

Do Gi and CEO Jang arrive on the island under the guise of casual visitors, but their presence immediately draws attention. The locals are watchful, guarded, from the coldly observant motel owner to the island’s taciturn police officer. Even a seemingly harmless photographer seems to linger a little too long in their orbit. The tension thickens when Do Gi and CEO Jang return to their lodging to find a fisherman waiting inside their room — the same man who was seen driving the truck after the blast which killed the middleman and injured Do Gi. His silent presence is a warning: they are being watched.

Undeterred, Do Gi continues his search. While the fisherman and the police officer temporarily leave the island, he sneaks back into the temple complex. Inside, he discovers clear signs of an organized operation, hidden surveillance equipment, burner phones, and records that suggest systematic criminal activity. Among the items, one detail stands out: a pen bearing the insignia of the Judicial Training Institute Alumni Association. It’s a small object but a telling one, hinting that those behind the operation are not only well-funded but well-connected.

Though the episode stops short of a full resolution, it raises the stakes dramatically. The web surrounding the case is far wider than expected, and the enemies are far more powerful. As Do Gi pieces together the truth, it becomes clear that this isn’t just a criminal ring, it’s a network designed to protect itself at every level. Will Do Gi succeed? We can only wait to see what happens in the next episode.

Start watching “Taxi Driver 3”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram